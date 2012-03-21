(Corrects year for 3.3 pct target to 2016 from 2012 in second paragraph)

MANNHEIM, March 21 Bilfinger Berger, Germany's second-largest construction company, is banking on takeovers to help it reach its 2016 earnings goal as it looks for businesses that raise the group's profitability.

Bilfinger aims to increase adjusted net income measured as a percentage of output volume to at least 3.3 percent in 2016 from 2.6 percent in 2011, according to the group's annual report published on Wednesday.

The company defines output volume as its own sales plus revenues attributed to some third-party companies that take part in its construction projects.

Chief Executive Roland Koch, the former party rival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and head of Hesse's state government, started his tenure at Bilfinger last year by setting targets to double net profit and raise output by half by 2016.

The company, based in the city of Mannheim, has "significantly" more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)available for acquisitions and plans to spend a "considerable" portion of this amount this year and next, it said in its report.

A spokesman declined to give details about planned takeovers.

The builder had already predicted in February that net income this year would climb "significantly" when adjusted for businesses the company plans to shed, while earnings before interest, taxes and amortization would rise "clearly".

Output volume will drop as the company sheds businesses such as its operations in Nigeria, Bilfinger Berger said then.

The company's shares have risen 26 percent over the past 12 months, giving the company a stock market value of 3.4 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company is valued at 12.6 times expected earnings per share in the coming 12 months, a 3 percent premium to peers including Vinci, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)