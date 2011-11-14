* Bilfinger Berger Q3 97 mln euros vs poll 99.7 mln

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 Bilfinger Berger (GBFG.DE) posted a flat quarterly operating profit that was largely in line with expectations and said it was prepared to meet the challenges of a deteriorating economy.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 97 million euros ($132 million), the construction and services group said late on Monday. The average in a Reuters poll was 99.7 million euros.

The Mannheim, Germany-based company said it still sees full-year net profit rising to 380 million euros from 284 million in 2010.

Rival Hochtief (HOTG.DE), which is majority-owned by Spain's ACS (ACS.MC), earlier on Monday revealed it may have to write down the value of its road contracts in Greece due to mass toll dodging. [ID:nL5E7ME09G]

It posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings as some major projects were delayed in a weakening global economy, and it warned it would post a 2011 net loss if it failed to sell its airports business by the end of this year.

Bilfinger Berger said there is uncertainty about ongoing economic developments, adding no significant effects on its business has been discernible so far.

But growth in demand has slowed in some sectors, it added.

"If the economic situation does in fact continue to deteriorate, we believe we are well prepared with our robust business model," it said. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)