FRANKFURT, July 12 Bilfinger Berger, a
German building and industrial service provider, has acquired a
U.S.-based assembly and service specialist, in a move to
diversify further from the construction sector.
Bilfinger bought 100 percent of North Dakota-based Westcon
Inc., whose roughly 1,000 staff generate an output volume of
approximately 150 million euros ($184 million), the company said
in a statement on Thursday.
Bilfinger Berger and Westcon, previously owned by its
management and financial investors, have agreed to keep the
terms of the sale confidential.
The Mannheim-based group in 2008 already struck a similar
deal buying Houston-based Tepsco, which at the time had an
output volume of 180 million euros and specialises in the
maintenance of oil-related industrial facilities.
Over the last 10 years, Bilfinger has transformed itself
from a building group into a service supplier specialising in
maintenance of industry facilities, power plants and real
estate.
It has bought roughly 80 companies for a combined enterprise
value of about 2 billion euros, and industrial services now
account for 80 percent of Bilfinger's sales.