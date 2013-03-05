BRIEF-Murapol in talks to buy 33 pct stake of Skarbiec Holding
* IN TALKS WITH SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED TO BUY 33 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA
FRANKFURT, March 5 Bilfinger SE : * Says acquires Greylogix from E.ON * Says GreyLogix employs 300 people and has an annual output volume of EUR 40 million.
* The chief executive of Poland's Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, will not apply for another term, the bank says in a statement on Thursday