Feb 6 Bilia

* Q4 net turnover amounted to SEK 5,318 m (4,878).

* Q4 operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 204 m (159)

* Says proposes a regular dividend of SEK 12.00 (9.00)

* Says board proposes a 2-for-1 stock split

* Says overall demand for cars and service during Q1 of 2015 will be on a par with same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: