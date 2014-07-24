BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store plans medical service industrial buyout fund with partners
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
July 24 Bilia : * Q2 - net turnover amounted to SEK 5,077 m (4,575). * Q2 - operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK
121 m (95). * Says believe that demand for cars and service during the third quarter of
2014 will be on a par with the same quarter last year." Link to press release: here
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)