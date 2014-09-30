Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 Bilia Ab
* Bilia sells properties
* Says purchase consideration amounts to approximately sek 48 m
* Says capital gain after tax is just over sek 12 m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Ubisoft expands its creative force with the opening of two new studios