BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
Dec 8 Bilia AB
* Bilia sells dealership in Stavanger, Norway
* Says purchase consideration amounts to approximately SEK 70 m.
* Says sale profit before tax is estimated to around sek 4 m.
* Says profit per share is marginally affected
* Says turnover will be reduced by around SEK 290 M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319