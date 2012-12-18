MELBOURNE Dec 19 Australian surfwear company
Billabong International said on Wednesday it has
received a $556 million takeover bid for the company, the latest
development in a tumultuous year in which three previous
takeover offers failed.
Billabong had put its shares in a trading halt on Monday
after they hit a two-month high on a report that an independent
director had made a takeover offer of up to A$527 million ($556
million) for the company.
Billabong said a consortium including director Paul Naude
had offered A$1.10 per share for the company. The shares last
traded at A$0.98.
The consortium involved Naude as "cornerstone equity
investor" and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as lead debt
financier.
Naude stood aside from his role as president of the Americas
in mid-November for six weeks, to look at putting together a
buyout proposal.
Due diligence is expected to take 4 to 6 weeks. The board
expected to consider the proposal and update the market "as it
seeks to restore the fortunes of the company," said Billabong
Chairman Ian Pollard.
Billabong said it expects to deliver full-year underlying
EBITDA in the range of A$85-$92 million in constant currency
terms, excluding one-off items of A$29 million.
($1 = 0.9487 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)