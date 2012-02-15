Feb 16 Australian surfwear group Billabong
International has received a A$766 million ($821
million) takeover offer from a private equity group that is
believed to be TPG Capital, the Australian Financial
Review said on Thursday, without naming its source.
Billabong Chairman Ted Kunkel received the offer of at least
A$3 a share on Tuesday, the newspaper said.
A spokesman at Billabong was unable to comment. TPG also
declined to discuss the matter.
Australian retailer Pacific Brands and industrial
services firm Spotless have also been eyed by private
equity after sharp falls in their share price. See
.
Billabong shares last traded at A$1.79, down from over A$9
in February a year ago.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)