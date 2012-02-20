* TPG returns with A$3 per share offer

* Billabong advises shareholders to take no action

* Shares end up 8 pct

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Feb 20 Private equity firm TPG Capital renewed an $825 million takeover offer for Billabong International on Monday, saying the Australian surfwear company's planned sale of one of its most profitable brands would not be an obstacle.

The news sent Billabong's share price up as much as 11 percent, surging for a second straight trading day.

TPG approached Billabong early last week with an A$3-per-share offer worth A$765 million ($825 million), but attached conditions including no asset sales for the struggling retailer and manufacturer.

Billabong rebuffed the offer, announcing it would instead sell a half-share in its Nixon watch brand, one of its strongest brands, to raise $285 million to pay down debt.

The deal valued the Nixon brand at $464 million. That compared with Billabong's market capitalisation before the takeover approach of $493 million. Billabong has more than 670 stores globally, but plans to shut up to 150 underperforming outlets.

"(The latest) proposal is subject to due diligence, subject to finance and conditional on a number of other matters, but it does not preclude the Nixon transaction announced on Friday 17 February 2012," Billabong said.

UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION SOUGHT

TPG said it wanted, among other things, unanimous board recommendation to enter into a deal. It also did not want any shareholder distribution to be made after Feb 20 and stressed that Billabong retain existing ownership of all brands other than the proposed deal for its Nixon brand.

Billabong said it would consider TPG's proposal and advised shareholders to take no action.

"Now that we have confirmation that TPG is still interested, notwithstanding the Nixon transaction, that provides a little bit more concrete price support," said Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Simotas.

On Friday, shares in Billabong leapt to a two-month high of A$2.93 after a trading halt was lifted, up 64 percent from a last trade of A$1.79 before TPG's initial approach. Billabong shares ended Monday 8 percent higher at A$2.83.

But the share price is still well down from over A$9 a year ago as its main markets - Australia and the United States - have grappled with weak consumer spending. Its shares dived 44 percent on Dec. 19 after it warned first-half earnings would slump by up to a quarter.

Goldman Sachs is advising Billabong.