MELBOURNE, Sept 6 Australian surfwear company
Billabong International said it has received a fresh
takeover offer from an unnamed party at a price close to an
offer by private equity firm TPG Capital.
TPG offered A$1.45 a share, or A$694 million ($707 million),
in July. The second company offered "around A$1.45" a share, has
signed a confidentiality agreement and has been granted due
diligence, Billabong said in a statement on Thursday.
Both offers are indicative, non-binding and conditional, and
the offer price may be refined after perusal of Billabong's
books.
Since TPG's first approach in February, Billabong has sold
half its of watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a
new chief executive and raised A$225 million in equity to reduce
debt.
TPG had offered A$3.30 per share in February but Billabong
rejected it, saying it did not reflect the company's underlying
value.
($1 = 0.9823 Australian dollars)
