* Billabong says new bidder matches TPG takeover offer
* Bain Capital is second bidder, sources familiar with
matter say
* Shares surge 7.5 pct but still below price of twin offers
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Sept 6 U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital LLC has matched a $700 million takeover offer for
Australia's Billabong International Ltd from TPG
Capital, sources familiar with the matter said,
improving the odds the struggling surfwear brand will agree to a
sale.
Billabong, which last week posted its first annual loss
since listing more than a decade ago, announced that a new party
had offered around A$1.45 a share late on Wednesday, equivalent
to TPG's July offer valued around A$694 million ($707 million).
The two bidders are expected to spend several weeks
assessing Billabong's finances before updating the offers,
possibly revising the bid price.
The heightened attention from private equity, after
Billabong lost nearly half its market value in six months, gives
the fading brand a chance to soothe investor anger that it
snubbed a more generous A$3.30 a share offer in February and
then issued a string of bad earnings news.
"We don't really think there's a whole lot in it at this
point," said Jason Beddow, managing director of Argo
Investments, which manages A$3.5 billion and has a small stake
in Billabong.
"As a Billabong shareholder you ultimately hope both decide
they want it and they get in a bidding war and it's all
exciting. But let's face it -- the business is struggling."
"It may be more competitive with someone else looking but
... it is hard to see people getting too excited and overpaying
for it," he said.
Billabong spokesmen declined to name the new bidder but two
sources who asked not to be named told Reuters the fresh suitor
was Bain Capital LLC. A spokeswoman at Bain declined to comment.
Billabong, which rejected an A$3.30 a share offer from TPG
in February as too low, said it did not think the current twin
offers reflected fundamental value. Still, it has granted due
diligence to both parties and said it was now actively seeking a
price and terms it could recommend to shareholders.
"It puts the pressure back on the board. Maybe they should
consider it," said David Spry, research manager at brokerage
F.W. Holst.
"It's a tired brand. They've got lot of work to do."
DOUBTS REMAIN
Billabong, which had undertaken an aggressive expansion, has
been struggling with weak sales of its namesake brand as well as
Von Zipper and Element.
It dumped its chief executive in May after several profit
downgrades and appointed Launa Inman who previously headed the
discount chain Target, owned by Wesfarmers.
Sales have declined in Europe, Canada and Australia, and the
brand lost much of its cachet with young shoppers. Its
competitors include Quiksilver Inc, Pacific Sunwear of
California Inc and Zumiez Inc.
Shares in Billabong jumped 9 percent to their highest in
three weeks after resuming trade on Thursday and ended the day
at A$1.365, up 7.5 percent but still below the price of the two
tentative offers as doubts remained about their prospects.
U.S.-based TPG Capital Management LP offered A$1.45 per
share for Billabong on July 24, and said it could raise or lower
its price after it has seen Billabong's books.
Spry said the offer may get up to A$1.60 but would hit a
ceiling around there.
"This is certainly not a quick fix. They are just an
ordinary brand now, run of the mill," he said.
Both offers are indicative, non-binding and conditional, and
the price may be refined after perusal of Billabong's books.
Since the first approach from TPG, which has built up a 12.5
percent stake after winning over two institutional shareholders,
Billabong has sold half of its watch brand Nixon and raised
A$225 million in equity to reduce debt.
The company last month outlined a four-year plan to simplify
its business and revive sales, although it conceded investors
would have to wait two years for the biggest benefits to flow
through.
"We are just basically waiting and if someone buys it for
A$1.45, we'll get an extra 9 cents. It's a nothing investment
now," said Beddow.