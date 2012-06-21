MELBOURNE, June 21 Australian surfwear company Billabong International announced on Thursday a A$225 million ($229.24 million) capital raising as it pays down debt, saying trading had been tough in recent months.

Billabong launched a 6 for 7 entitlement offer at an offer price of $1.02. The stock last traded at A$1.83.

Gordon Merchant, Billabong's founder and largest shareholder, would subscribe for A$30 million, or 85 percent of his entitlement.

($1 = 0.9815 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing Michael Perry)