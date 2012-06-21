MELBOURNE, June 21 Australian surfwear company
Billabong International announced on Thursday a A$225
million ($229.24 million) capital raising as it pays down debt,
saying trading had been tough in recent months.
Billabong launched a 6 for 7 entitlement offer at an offer
price of $1.02. The stock last traded at A$1.83.
Gordon Merchant, Billabong's founder and largest
shareholder, would subscribe for A$30 million, or 85 percent of
his entitlement.
($1 = 0.9815 Australian dollars)
