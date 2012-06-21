* Billabong cuts earnings guidance as markets worsen
* 6-for-7 entitlement offer at 44 pct discount to cut debt
* Founder Gordon Merchant to take up 85% of entitlement
(Adds detail, analyst comment)
MELBOURNE, June 21 Australian surfwear company
Billabong International is selling stock to existing
shareholders to raise A$225 million ($229.24 million) to pay
down debt as it cuts its full-year earnings guidance, hurt by
weak export demand.
Billabong, whose shares have slumped 70 percent in the past
year, is taking steps to strengthen its balance sheets as sales
slow in Europe, Canada and Australia.
The company launched a six-for-seven entitlement offer at a
price of A$1.02 per share, a discount of 44 percent to
Wednesday's closing price. The stock last traded at A$1.83.
"You either participate or get massively diluted - a huge
slap in the face again for shareholders," said Citi Index
analyst Peter Esho, predicting "a lot of criticism from
shareholders and rightly so."
In February, Billabong rejected a takeover offer worth A$841
million from private equity suitor TPG Capital, saying
an increased offer of A$3.30 a share still did not reflect the
value of Billabong. The stock traded above A$6 in June last
year.
"Private equity pulled the plug and the company now needs to
take more pain by raising equity from already struggling
shareholders," Esho said.
Gordon Merchant, Billabong's founder and largest
shareholder, would subscribe for A$30 million, or 85 percent of
his entitlement.
Billabong on Thursday lowered its forecast for
comparable-basis full-year earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2012 to A$130 million
to A$135 million.
That compares with a February estimate of over A$157
million, excluding one-off charges.
Overseas market conditions have been challenging in recent
months.
"In Europe, sovereign debt issues are having a significant
adverse impact on consumer confidence and demand," Billabong
said.
Billabong is closing up to 150 underperforming stores and
selling its Nixon watch brand to pay down debt.
Billabong said that on completion of the offer, forecast net
debt would fall to around A$100 million at June 30 from A$325
million.
Esho did not recommend taking up the share offer.
"Brands find it very hard to recover after periods of
underinvestment unless they are niche enough or of a high
quality where trust can be won back over time. Billabong
unfortunately for us is not of the same ranking as a Nike
or a Louis Vuitton," he said.
($1 = 0.9815 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ryan Woo)