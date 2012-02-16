UPDATE 1-China's monthly vehicle sales post first back-to-back drop since 2015
* May sales down -0.1 percent y/y; Jan-May sales up 3.7 percent
MELBOURNE Feb 17 Australian surfwear group Billabong said it did not foresee the extent of the global economic downturn and did not expect domestic retail spending to recover in the near term.
Chief Executive Derek O'Neill made the comments in a call with analysts.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)
* May sales down -0.1 percent y/y; Jan-May sales up 3.7 percent
MUELHEIM-KAERLICH, Germany, June 12 As head of the Muelheim-Kaerlich nuclear reactor, Thomas Volmar spends his days plotting how to tear down his workplace. The best way to do that, he says, is to cut out humans.