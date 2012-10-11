* Billabong shares seen under pressure
SYDNEY Oct 12 Private equity firm TPG has
withdrawn its A$694 million ($713 million) takeover bid for
Australian surfwear retailer Billabong International Ltd
, a week after raising concerns while inspecting the
books.
The withdrawal of the bid is likely to put further pressure
Billabong's shares as the firm struggles with a weakening retail
outlook in Australia. The shares are due to start trading at
0000 GMT on Friday, an hour after the market open.
Billabong stock fell as much as a quarter last week to its
lowest in three months after TPG first raised its concerns. The
stock closed on Thursday at A$1.005 a share and has been trading
well below TPG's offer price of $1.45 since late August,
indicating investor nervousness.
"When two bidders have walked away after seeing the books,
the first question in investor minds is: what is hiding in the
books? The TPG withdrawal is a big negative for the stock," Stan
Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets said.
Buyout firm Bain, which came in with a rival bid, withdrew
last month.
Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients last week that TPG
quitting the deal would send the stock lower. It gives the stock
a valuation of 85 cents a share.
TPG's withdrawal means shareholders will have to rely the
company's recently outlined four-year plan to simplify the
business in the hope of reviving falling sales and restoring
profitability, analysts said.
Billabong has already conceded investors would have to wait
two years to see the biggest benefits of the new strategy.
"Billabong continues to implement its transformation
strategy detailed on Monday, 27 August 2012. This strategy,
under CEO Launa Inman, provides a clear pathway to unlocking the
inherent value within the company," it said in a statement.
Billabong, which in August reported its first annual loss
since listing over a decade ago, snubbed a more generous TPG
offer of A$3.30 a share in February.
It dumped its chief executive in May after several profit
downgrades, and appointed Inman who previously headed discount
chain Target, owned by Wesfarmers
Since the first approach from TPG, which has a 12.5 percent
stake in the company, Billabong has sold half of its watch brand
Nixon and raised A$225 million in equity to reduce debt.
($1 = 0.9735 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin
and John Mair)