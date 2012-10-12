* Second bidder exits after inspecting books
* Billabong shares tumble 16 pct to record low
* Company says focused on internal turnaround plan
SYDNEY, Oct 12 Private equity firm TPG has
withdrawn a A$694 million ($713 million) takeover bid for
Australian surfwear retailer Billabong International Ltd
, the second bidder to exit after inspecting its books,
knocking the stock to a record low.
Neither TPG nor Billabong gave a reason for the withdrawal,
but the move caps a tumultuous year for Billabong. Three
takeover bids have failed, the company dumped its chief
executive in May after several profit warnings and it revealed
its first annual loss since listing a decade ago.
"When two bidders have walked away after seeing the books,
the first question in investor minds is: what is hiding in the
books? The TPG withdrawal is a big negative for the stock," said
Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets.
Billabong shares tumbled 16 percent to 84.5 cents a share in
morning trade, a record low for the stock that was trading at
ten times that level less than two-and-a-half years ago.
Deutsche Bank in a note to clients dated last week put a
fundamental valuation on the stock of 85 cents a share.
TPG's withdrawal means shareholders will have to rely on the
company's recently outlined four-year plan to simplify the
business in the hope of reviving falling sales and restoring
profitability, analysts said.
Billabong Chief Executive Launa Inman declined to comment on
the bid withdrawal at a media conference call on Friday, saying
she was pushing forward with her plan to revive the firm.
"I have been focussed on the transformation strategy," said
Inman, who previously headed discount chain Target, owned by
Wesfarmers Ltd. "The next three months are crucial."
The surfwear retailer has suffered falling sales in Europe,
Canada and Australia as the brand has been losing its cachet
with young shoppers.
Billabong has already conceded investors would have to wait
two years to see the biggest benefits of the new strategy.
SERIES OF APPROACHES
Billabong was initially approached by TPG in February but
rebuffed an offer of A$3.30 a share, opting instead to sell half
of its watch brand Nixon and raise A$225 million in equity to
reduce debt.
The stock continued to sag and TPG, which has a 12.5 percent
stake in the company, returned with a reduced bid in July. Rival
buyout firm Bain came in with a bid in September, only to drop
out two weeks later.
Billabong shares fell sharply below TPG's offer price of
$1.45 last week when the buyout firm said it had "concerns in
relation to some issues" over the bid.
The environment for retailers in Australia has been tough
with nimbler online rivals competing aggressively on price and
Australians switching to savings in the wake of the global
economic crisis.
Government figures showed the nation's retail sales rose
just 0.2 percent in August from July, when they slipped 0.8
percent.
Billabong's competitors include Quiksilver Inc,
Pacific Sunwear of California Inc, Zumiez Inc
and Rip Curl.
Rip Curl said last month it had received unsolicited
approaches from several international companies wanting to
invest in the privately held firm, in a deal that could fetch up
to A$480 million.
($1 = 0.9735 Australian dollars)
