* TPG makes A$1.45 per share, indicative non-binding offer
* Since last offer, Billabong has sold new shares and cut
guidance
* Founding shareholder Merchant has "open mind" on
bid-source
* Billabong shares jump 24 pct on latest bid
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, July 24 Private equity firm TPG
Capital has made a fresh takeover bid for Australian
surfwear company Billabong International worth A$694
million ($712 million), Billabong said, just five months after a
higher offer was knocked back.
The news sent the retailer's shares surging as much as 24
percent, just shy of the offer price, as investors hoped the
offer would provide an exit from the ailing chain.
If the deal were to succeed, it would be the second
privatisation in Australia this year after the country's largest
buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners bought business services
firm Spotless in April for A$720 million.
"The deal in its current form looks like it could get over
the line. It is more comprehensive and the valuation multiple is
fair," said City Index analyst Peter Esho.
U.S.-based TPG has offered A$1.45 per share, the retailer
said, which was a 32 percent premium to Monday's close.
Billabong said the offer was indicative, non-binding and
conditional and the offer price may be refined after the buyout
firm has seen Billabong's books.
WEAKER SALES
The surfwear chain made an ill-timed global expansion just
before the financial crisis that left it with a heavy debt load,
and was then hit with weaker sales as consumers cut back.
Sales declined in Europe, Canada and Australia, while the
brand also lost some of its cachet with young shoppers. It is
closing 140 underperforming stores out of the group's 670.
Since TPG's first approach, Billabong has sold half of its
of watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a new chief
executive and raised A$225 million in equity to reduce debt.
Billabong's shares, which were trading around A$6 a year
ago, slipped when it rejected TPG's offer in February and dived
to a record low after the heavily discounted share sale in June.
The share issue was poorly received, with just 51 percent of
retail entitlements taken up and 79 percent of institutional
entitlements. The underwriters, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank,
took up the shortfall.
The TPG offer would allow Billabong's founder and top
shareholder Gordon Merchant who owns 15.6 percent to retain part
or all of his holding.
"He is looking at the offer with an open mind," said one
source familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
A second person told Reuters that Merchant would prefer to
retain an interest in the business over the longer term.
Billabong's two largest insitutional shareholders, Colonial
First State Investment and Perennial Value Management, have
agreed to sell about 12.5 percent of Billabong shares to TPG.
TPG has taken a leaf out of Pacific Equity Partners'
successful approach when it won over institutional holders in
Spotless, who then put pressure on the board.
TPG has deep pockets to finance a turnaround and plenty of
experience in the retail sector, as a past owner of U.S. luxury
retailers Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.
TPG bought Australia's largest department store Myer
at the peak of the buyout boom and refloated it in
2009, although the shares have never reached the offer price.
With the extra shares on issue, the new offer for Billabong
is not directly comparable to TPG's previous approach, which was
worth A$841 million or A$3.30 per share.
Billabong shares rose as high as A$1.36 on Tuesday and last
traded up 20.5 percent at A$1.325.
Goldman Sachs is advising Billabong on its defence.