By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 4
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Microsoft
co-founder Bill Gates is leading a $35 million investment in
ResearchGate, a Berlin-based network for scientists that ties
into his interest in fighting disease.
ResearchGate allows researchers around the world to
collaborate more easily. They might put out a call to colleagues
to find, say, free samples of diseased tissue to analyze, or a
partner to work with on a project.
A recent ResearchGate-launched collaboration between
researchers in Europe and Nigeria resulted in the discovery of a
deadly pathogen that had jumped from plants to humans, said
ResearchGate Chief Executive Ijad Madisch in a phone interview.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation works to eradicate the
world's most deadly diseases and poverty. Founded by Gates and
his wife in 2000, its endowment totals $36.4 billion.
A spokesman for the Gates family said the investment in
ResearchGate was a private investment that did not come from the
foundation. He declined to comment further.
The collaboration between Gates and ResearchGate developed
after one of Madisch's existing backers, Matt Cohler of
Benchmark Capital, introduced Madisch to one of Gates's
advisers, Madisch said. Earlier this year, Madisch flew to
France to talk with Gates about his start-up.
"He understands things extremely fast," Madisch said, adding
that meeting Gates was a longtime goal because of the Microsoft
founder's philanthropy. "It was the coolest meeting I had in the
last year."
Gates is leading the investment with Tenaya Capital, a
late-stage investment firm based in Woodside, Calif. Existing
investors, Benchmark and Founders Fund, participated.
Madisch, a Harvard-trained Ph.D, co-founded ResearchGate in
2008. It now has 2.8 million members. Its most popular fields
are biology, medicine and computer science, and its top four
countries by membership are the U.S., India, the U.K., and
Germany, a spokesman said.
Many German start-ups have become known for successfully
replicating business models developed elsewhere, chiefly in the
U.S., rather than coming up with their own ideas. Madisch hopes
ResearchGate will help change that reputation.
When asked if he would ever consider taking an investment
from the Samwer brothers, the German investors known for funding
companies that excel at German replications of U.S. start-ups,
Madisch said he would not.
"Definitely not," he said.