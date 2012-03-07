NEW YORK, March 7 Forbes magazine is due
to release its annual list of the world's billionaires around
midday on Wednesday, with Mexico's Carlos Slim poised to retain
the top spot and attention focused on how far up the list
Facebook's IPO has catapulted Mark Zuckerberg.
The list is due out online sometime after noon EST (1700
GMT), ranking each of the world's more than 1,000 billionaires
in the magazine's 25th annual issue on the world's wealthiest
people.
Slim made much of his fortune as a telecommunications
magnate who has expanded into retail, finance, commodities and
energy.
In recent years he has taken larger stakes abroad, owning
parts of department store operator Saks Inc, publisher
New York Times Co and money manager BlackRock Inc
. In June he sold his stake in oil services company
Bronco Drilling for a tidy profit.
Last year he expanded his Forbes lead over Bill Gates and
Warren Buffett, in part because those two men, especially Gates,
have given away much of their fortunes to charity.
While Slim has become involved in combating poverty,
illiteracy and poor healthcare in Latin America and in promoting
sports projects for the poor, he has never voiced plans to give
away large chunks of his wealth to charity.
Zuckerberg and other Facebook billionaires could move up the
list this year after the company detailed plans on Feb. 1 for an
initial public offering valuing the company at a projected $100
billion.
On paper, Zuckerberg's net worth should take another leap
considering his 28.4 percent stake in the company.
For the 2011 Forbes list, the Facebook cofounder and chief
executive ranked No. 52, with an estimated worth of $13.5
billion. That was up from the 212th position and $4 billion in
2010.