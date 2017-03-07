ISTANBUL, March 7 Turkish retailer BIM posted a net profit of 670.9 million lira ($181 million) in 2016, up 15 percent from a earlier, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Monday.

It said sales rose 15 percent to 20.1 billion lira.

The company said it targets a 15-18 percent rise in sales this year and aimed to open 635 new shops. ($1 = 3.7098 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)