ISTANBUL Aug 23 BIM, a Turkish chain of discount grocery stores, on Friday posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 92.7 million lira ($47 million), beating market expectations.

BIM had been expected to make 87 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters forecast of 11 analysts. ($1 = 1.99 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)