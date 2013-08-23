BRIEF-Aramark enters into a credit agreement
* On March 28 co, units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
ISTANBUL Aug 23 BIM, a Turkish chain of discount grocery stores, on Friday posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 92.7 million lira ($47 million), beating market expectations.
BIM had been expected to make 87 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters forecast of 11 analysts. ($1 = 1.99 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Landec Corporation agrees to settle labor related legal actions and updates guidance
* Tailored Brands appoints Dinesh Lathi to succeed William Sechrest as chairman of the board