(Fixes typo in headline)

ISTANBUL Aug 18 Turkish discount retailer BIM posted a second quarter net profit up 66.8 percent at 149.6 millon lira, exceeding a forecast in a Reuters poll of 127 million lira.

Sales rose 22.2 percent in the second quarter to 4.35 billion lira, above a forecast of 4.29 billion lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)