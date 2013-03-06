ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkish discounter retailer BIM posted a net profit of 85 million lira ($47 million) in the fourth quarter, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier but below expectations of 92 million lira in a Reuters poll.

In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, the company said its sales in the fourth quarter rose to 2.58 billion lira from 2.22 billion the previous year, but below forecasts of 2.64 billion lira.

In the year as a whole, net profit rose 10.8 percent to 331.3 million lira and sales climbed 21 percent to 9.9 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7989 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)