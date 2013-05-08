BRIEF-Seafarms Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL May 8 Turkish discounter retailer BIM posted a net profit of 97.2 million lira ($54 million) in the first quarter, up 6.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.
In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange the company said its sales in the period rose 15 percent to 2.8 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.