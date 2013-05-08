ISTANBUL May 8 Turkish discounter retailer BIM posted a net profit of 97.2 million lira ($54 million) in the first quarter, up 6.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange the company said its sales in the period rose 15 percent to 2.8 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)