* Bimbo expects increased spending to last 3-4 years
* Company will invest in manufacturing, logistics
* Shares fall slightly after conference call
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 The world's largest
breadmaker, Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, said it plans to
almost double investment spending this year to make its
manufacturing more efficient.
The company plans to invest $780 million, compared with $400
million in 2011, executives said on a conference call Thursday
discussing Bimbo's quarterly results.
"The capex budget for Grupo Bimbo is the largest in our
history," Chief Executive Daniel Servitje said. "Much of that
will be allocated to the manufacturing base, but also
investments in logistics and systems will happen across the
board."
Investment will likely be between $600 million and $800
million annually for the next three to four years, executives
said.
Bimbo will use the money to improve its manufacturing so it
can produce its baked goods more cheaply, they said.
The company on Wednesday said fourth-quarter profit fell 26
percent from a year earlier as higher costs related to recent
acquisitions offset a jump in revenue.
Bimbo shares were down 0.2 percent at 29.18 pesos in morning
trading.