BRIEF-Mylan says EpiPen sales suffer from increased competition
* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's Bimbo, among the world's largest bread makers, said on Monday it had reached a preliminary deal to buy Spain and Portugal-based Panrico, excluding certain brands.
Bimbo said in a statement that the deal was subject to the approval of antitrust regulators and it did not provide any details on the amount of the purchase. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales
PARIS, May 10 LVMH is launching a multi-brand e-commerce website inspired by its exclusive Parisian department store Le Bon Marche, as the world's biggest luxury goods group steps up the digital side of its business.