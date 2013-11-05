ISTANBUL Nov 5 Turkish technology retailer Bimeks aims to double its sales in 2014 and make an acquisition in the first quarter, as well as entering African and India markets through partnerships, its board chairman said on Tuesday.

Bimeks aims to double its sales to 1.4-1.5 billion lira from about 700 million ($347.19 million) this year, excluding the contribution from its potential acquisition, Murat Akgiray told Reuters.

"A new acquisition, in line with our plans for growth, is on the agenda. We may make that acquisition in the first quarter of 2014," Akgiray told Reuters.

Bimeks agreed in September to buy ElectroWorld, the Turkish operations of Europe's No. 2 electrical goods retailer Dixons Retail, for about two million pounds ($3.2 million).

"Size of the new acquisition will be close to that of ElectroWorld," Akgiray said. He said the company is also targeting organic growth by opening stores in new locations.

Bimeks was also looking at other markets, he said.

"We aim to enter the African market in particular, perhaps a number of countries at once. India is another market we are considering entering. We may make an investment in late 2014 or early 2015." ($1 = 0.6269 British pounds) ($1 = 2.0162 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)