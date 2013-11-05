ISTANBUL Nov 5 Turkish technology retailer
Bimeks aims to double its sales in 2014 and make an acquisition
in the first quarter, as well as entering African and India
markets through partnerships, its board chairman said on
Tuesday.
Bimeks aims to double its sales to 1.4-1.5
billion lira from about 700 million ($347.19 million) this year,
excluding the contribution from its potential acquisition, Murat
Akgiray told Reuters.
"A new acquisition, in line with our plans for growth, is on
the agenda. We may make that acquisition in the first quarter of
2014," Akgiray told Reuters.
Bimeks agreed in September to buy ElectroWorld, the Turkish
operations of Europe's No. 2 electrical goods retailer Dixons
Retail, for about two million pounds ($3.2 million).
"Size of the new acquisition will be close to that of
ElectroWorld," Akgiray said. He said the company is also
targeting organic growth by opening stores in new locations.
Bimeks was also looking at other markets, he said.
"We aim to enter the African market in particular, perhaps a
number of countries at once. India is another market we are
considering entering. We may make an investment in late 2014 or
early 2015."
($1 = 0.6269 British pounds)
($1 = 2.0162 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Louise Ireland)