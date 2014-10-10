Oct 10 Bimobject AB :
* Says to increase company share capital to maximum amount
of 98,687.60 Swedish crowns through directed share issue of
maximum amount of 2,242,900 shares, exclusively with a par value
of 0.044 crowns
* Says subscription price is set to 14.00 crowns per share
* Says at full accession, total share issue amounts to a
maximum of 31.4 million crowns
* Says new shares shall be subscribed at latest Oct. 17
* Says that dividend for new shares will be paid on dividend
record date that falls after share registration in Euroclear
Sweden AB share register
