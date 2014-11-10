Nov 10 Bimobject AB

* Announces a new BIMobject business partner in Netherlands - KUBUS

* Says KUBUS will sell and support all BIMobject solutions including Publishing, Private Clouds, BIManalytics Pro, BOPC and Mosquito in the Benelux market