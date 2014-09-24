BRIEF-Saudi's Mobily reports Q1 loss of 163 million riyals
* Q1 revenue 2.87 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2oVC191) Further company coverage: )
Sept 24 Bimobject AB
* Says the board proposes direct share issue of 31.4 million Swedish crowns to Hexagon as new strategic shareholder in BIMobject
* Says new private placement includes 2,242,900 new shares and can increase company's share capital by 98,687,60 Swedish crowns
* Says share price of 14.00 crowns has been set based on a volume-weighted average share price of 10 trading days with an expiry date of Sept. 11
* Says based on closing share price on Sept. 23, share price of 14.00 crowns per share implies a premium of about 21 pct
* Hexagon is a global provider of design, measurement and visualisation technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Q1 revenue 2.87 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2oVC191) Further company coverage: )
* Says its Hong Kong unit unloads 25 million shares in O-Net Technologies Group for HK$131.25 million ($16.88 million), to own 171.4 million shares or 21.56 pct stake after the transaction