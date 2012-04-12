By Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, April 12 Russian property group BIN
wants to create a theme park in the south of Moscow with U.S.
media group NBC Universal, although the $2.8 billion cost of the
project has yet to receive approval, BIN's co-owner Said
Gutseriev said on Thursday.
It would be the first theme park in Europe for NBC
Universal, whose subsidiary Universal Park & Resorts operates
parks in countries including the United States and Singapore.
The plans were confirmed by Universal Parks & Resorts global
business development head Michael Silver.
Gutseriev said an application to Moscow authorities for
permission for the park was being prepared.
NBC Universal is majority owned by U.S. cable operator
Comcast Corp.