* Asset management arm misses targets
* Q4 net profit down 44 pct at 12.7 mln euros
* Shares fall 7.2 pct
AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 Dutch discount broker BinckBank
has postponed a plan to return excess capital to
shareholders after its asset management arm failed to meet
targets, it said on Monday, and also warned of potential
lawsuits.
BinckBank's Alex Asset Management business aims to profit
from market rises and limit losses in a downturn, but it misread
some large movements and underperformed in 2014, prompting the
dividend rethink.
"The policy pursued by Alex Asset Management in 2014 led to
disappointing results for many customers," Chairman Vincent
Germyns said on Monday.
In a statement of "risks and uncertainties", the bank also
noted the possibility of class action by customers.
Funds at Alex Asset Management dropped by more than 9
percent year on year to 1.95 billion euros ($2.21 billion) at
the end of 2014 and Binck said it has pushed back its target for
3.5 billion euros by three years to 2018.
"Based on an assessment of its business prospects, BinckBank
does not consider it would be prudent to distribute the
available capital in excess of 200 million euros at this time,"
the bank said, citing European economic weakness as a factor.
Instead, the bank will continue to pay out 50 percent of net
profit as a dividend, it said.
ING analysts were caught off guard by the move.
"We are negatively surprised by this decision, especially as
Binck positioned itself as a capital-return story last year,"
ING's Albert Ploegh in a note, though it continues to rate the
bank as a "hold".
BinckBank shares were down 7.2 percent at 7.19 euros by
1005GMT.
The company, which appointed Germyns as acting executive
chairman after Koen Beentjes stepped down on Jan. 1, reported
fourth-quarter adjusted net profit of 12.7 million euros. That
compared with 22.7 million euros a year earlier and was in line
with analysts' expectations.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)