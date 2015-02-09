* Asset management arm misses targets
AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 Dutch discount broker BinckBank
has postponed a plan to return excess capital to
shareholders after its asset management arm failed to meet
targets, it said on Monday, and also warned of potential
lawsuits.
BinckBank's Alex Asset Management business aims to profit
from market rises and limit losses in a downturn, but it misread
some large movements and underperformed in 2014, prompting the
dividend rethink.
"The policy pursued by Alex Asset Management in 2014 led to
disappointing results for many customers," Chairman Vincent
Germyns said on Monday.
In a statement of "risks and uncertainties", the bank also
noted the possibility of class action by customers.
The Dutch union for small shareholders, VEB, said it was
considering its position after receiving a flood of complaints
about Alex Asset Management.
Funds at Alex dropped by more than 9 percent year on year to
1.95 billion euros ($2.21 billion) at the end of 2014 and Binck
said it had pushed back its target for 3.5 billion euros by
three years to 2018.
"Based on an assessment of its business prospects, BinckBank
does not consider it would be prudent to distribute the
available capital in excess of 200 million euros at this time,"
the bank said, citing European economic weakness as a factor.
ING analysts were caught off guard.
"We are negatively surprised by this decision, especially as
Binck positioned itself as a capital-return story last year,"
ING's Albert Ploegh said in a note, though it continues to rate
the bank as a "hold".
Kepler Cheuvreux analysts cut the stock to "hold" from
"buy".
BinckBank shares were down 7.2 percent at 7.18 euros by 1215
GMT.
VEB's Niels Lemmers said his organisation had received 400
complaints from Alex users and it expected to complete an
investigation in March.
The complaints "were really flowing in November, December
(as customers checked performance at year-end) and were not
happy with the results," he said. "Many were down more than 20
percent, in a year where most stocks and bonds rose."
He cautioned it was not certain VEB would try to seek
damages on behalf of its members.
Among VEB's concerns were whether BinckBank promised too
much in its advertisements for Alex and whether investors were
informed correctly about risks.
BinckBank, which appointed Germyns as acting executive
chairman after Koen Beentjes stepped down on Jan. 1, reported
fourth-quarter adjusted net profit of 12.7 million euros. That
compared with 22.7 million euros a year earlier and was in line
with analysts' expectations.
