* Abort sales process of BPO (business process outsourcing)
and software and licensing business
* Blackfin Capital Partners and Binckbank have agreed to
terminate letter of intent as necessary conditions for transfer
of BPO clients has not been achieved within set timeline
* Related integration costs in 2014 are estimated to amount
approximately 1 million euro
* A sale of software and licensing business of Able B.V.,
Reeuwijk, remains possible in future
* Services to bpo clients will gradually be phased out
* Binckbank's strategic focus is unchanged on further
development of its retail business
