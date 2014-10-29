AMSTERDAM Oct 29 The head of Dutch discount
broker BinckBank Koen Beentjes is stepping down, the
bank said on Wednesday, as the brokerage reported sharp falls in
profits.
"Under (Beentjes)'s leadership, BinckBank has recently
focused on its retail business," the company said in a
statement. "BinckBank is currently preparing for a new phase
which will be led by a new chairman."
The company, which offers retail brokerage and asset
management services in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and
Italy, gave no details about the new strategy.
Income from operating activities fell 6 percent to 33
million euros in the third quarter, while profits fell 37
percent to 4.6 million.
Adjusted net profit jumped 132 percent to 24.6 million euros
helped by 15 million euros from the sale of a 50-percent stake
in pension administrator BeFrank.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)