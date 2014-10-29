AMSTERDAM Oct 29 The head of Dutch discount broker BinckBank Koen Beentjes is stepping down, the bank said on Wednesday, as the brokerage reported sharp falls in profits.

"Under (Beentjes)'s leadership, BinckBank has recently focused on its retail business," the company said in a statement. "BinckBank is currently preparing for a new phase which will be led by a new chairman."

The company, which offers retail brokerage and asset management services in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy, gave no details about the new strategy.

Income from operating activities fell 6 percent to 33 million euros in the third quarter, while profits fell 37 percent to 4.6 million.

Adjusted net profit jumped 132 percent to 24.6 million euros helped by 15 million euros from the sale of a 50-percent stake in pension administrator BeFrank.

