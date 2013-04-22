AMSTERDAM, April 22 Dutch online bank and broker
BinckBank reported a worse-than-expected
first-quarter adjusted net profit on Monday, citing low interest
rates, lower margins, and additional operational costs.
The online bank reported adjusted net profit of 0.13 euro
per share for the first three months this year, down 38 percent
from a year ago.
Four analysts had expected a first-quarter net profit per
share, adjusted for goodwill impairments, of 0.17 euros, with
forecasts ranging from 0.15 euros to 0.18 euros.