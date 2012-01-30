* Plans to launch in Italy in mid-2012

* Q4 sales 44.9 mln euros vs 43.5 mln euros in poll

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 Dutch online broker BinckBank on Monday reported lower-than-expected adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter, citing market uncertainty because of the European debt crisis.

BinckBank, which started a 28-million-euro share buy-back programme last month, said it will continue to expand by offering new products to investors, and will start operations in Italy in the middle of this year, as expected.

BinckBank, which already operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, reported earnings per share adjusted for acquisition amortisation (adjusted EPS) of 0.18 euros in the fourth quarter.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had on average expected 0.21 euros. It was 0.25 euros in the same period a year ago.

"Based on our results and the developments in the period, we are confident regarding the further growth and prospects for BinckBank," Chief Executive Koen Beentjes said in a statement.

"Our result depends heavily on the activity of our customers in the markets. Market volatility and direction are important factors. For this reason, we cannot issue detailed forecasts of the results we expect to achieve in 2012."

BinckBank said it will continue to focus on further increasing its customer base, both in the Netherlands and abroad, in order to achieve its targets.

The Dutch firm operates as an internet broker for consumers and provides banking services and securities order execution for banks and asset managers.

BinckBank, whose corporate clients include ING and Dutch bancassurer SNS Reaal, proposed a total dividend of 0.44 euros per share, compared with analysts' average forecasts of 0.48 euros, and 0.51 euros in 2010.

BinckBank said it had achieved break-even in France, where it competes in France with Boursorama, BNP Paribas' Cortal Consors, and Bourse Direct.

In Italy, where banks have been offering more online services including stock trading, BinckBank will compete with UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Monte Paschi and smaller local banks. (Writing by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)