* Plans to launch in Italy in mid-2012
* Q4 adjusted EPS 0.18 euros, vs 0.21 euros in Rtrs poll
* Total div 0.44 euros/shr vs 0.48 euros/shr expected
* Q4 sales 44.9 mln euros vs 43.5 mln euros in poll
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 Dutch online broker
BinckBank on Monday reported lower-than-expected
adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter, citing market
uncertainty because of the European debt crisis.
BinckBank, which started a 28-million-euro share buy-back
programme last month, said it will continue to expand by
offering new products to investors, and will start operations in
Italy in the middle of this year, as expected.
BinckBank, which already operates in the Netherlands,
Belgium, reported earnings per share adjusted for acquisition
amortisation (adjusted EPS) of 0.18 euros in the fourth quarter.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had on average
expected 0.21 euros. It was 0.25 euros in the same period a year
ago.
"Based on our results and the developments in the period, we
are confident regarding the further growth and prospects for
BinckBank," Chief Executive Koen Beentjes said in a statement.
"Our result depends heavily on the activity of our customers
in the markets. Market volatility and direction are important
factors. For this reason, we cannot issue detailed forecasts of
the results we expect to achieve in 2012."
BinckBank said it will continue to focus on further
increasing its customer base, both in the Netherlands and
abroad, in order to achieve its targets.
The Dutch firm operates as an internet broker for consumers
and provides banking services and securities order execution for
banks and asset managers.
BinckBank, whose corporate clients include ING and
Dutch bancassurer SNS Reaal, proposed a total dividend
of 0.44 euros per share, compared with analysts' average
forecasts of 0.48 euros, and 0.51 euros in 2010.
BinckBank said it had achieved break-even in France, where
it competes in France with Boursorama, BNP Paribas'
Cortal Consors, and Bourse Direct.
In Italy, where banks have been offering more online
services including stock trading, BinckBank will compete with
UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Monte Paschi
and smaller local banks.
(Writing by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)