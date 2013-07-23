(Adds details, CEO quote)
AMSTERDAM, July 23 Dutch online broker BinckBank
reported better-than-expected second-quarter results
on Tuesday, thanks to improved sentiment in the securities
markets, and said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.13 euro
per share.
BinckBank's chief executive, Koen Beentjes, said it was
impossible to give a detailed full-year forecast, citing
uncertainty over the introduction of a financial transaction tax
in the European markets where it operates and over economic
conditions.
"The financial transaction tax is not likely to succeed in
its current form. If we are to believe the plans that are
currently on the table in Brussels, the tax will be reduced
significantly, probably to a rate of 0.01 percent (before 0.1
percent) on trading in equities and bonds," Beentjes said.
"Even in this form, there is little enthusiasm for the
financial transaction tax in the Netherlands," he added.
BinckBank reported adjusted net profit per share of 0.18
euros per share, above the range of 0.15 to 0.16 euros per share
in a Reuters poll of four analysts, and up from 0.13 euros per
share in the first quarter.
BinckBank said trading volume for its brokerage activities
in the Netherlands were stable compared to the same period last
year, while the net turnover declined reflecting price cuts.
In Belgium and France, the number of transactions fell by 5
percent and 19 percent respectively compared with the first half
of 2012 probably due to tax changes, it said.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)