BRIEF-Henry Group seeks trading halt pending announcement pursuant to Hong Kong takeovers and mergers code
* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. On wednesday, 19 April 2017
July 21 Binckbank Nv
* Binckbank NV: Binckbank sells its interest in Befrank to Delta Lloyd
* For the acquisition of 50 percent interest Delta Lloyd pays 19.5 million euros
* The employees of Befrank are not impacted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chin Wei-Li, Audrey Marie will be resigning as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: