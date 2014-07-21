BRIEF-Henry Group seeks trading halt pending announcement pursuant to Hong Kong takeovers and mergers code
* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. On wednesday, 19 April 2017
July 21 Binckbank Nv
* Binckbank intends to sell Able to Blackfin Capital Partners
* Transaction will have no impact on employees of Able
* Transaction is aimed for to be completed on January 1, 2015
* Chin Wei-Li, Audrey Marie will be resigning as chairman of the board