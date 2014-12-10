BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
Dec 10 Binckbank Nv
* Taken note of the reports of Degiro on TOM
* In a "confidential" document compiled by Degiro which it has placed on its website is stated that Binckbank clients would not get the best price for the execution of their stock orders
* Orders mentioned by Degiro are fictitious and not representative of the orders of the retail clients of Binckbank
* Degiro therefore misleads the private investor and also wrongly questions the integrity of the Dutch financial markets on the basis of the presented information.
* The conclusion of Degiro that Binckbank clients would not get the best price for their stock orders is not supported by the facts and is therefore incorrect
* Will inform the regulators and is considering legal action against Degiro.
* Binckbank is a minority shareholder and customer of TOM Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.