SYDNEY Oct 27 Australia's Bindaree Beef Group
said on Tuesday it sold a major stake to China-listed Shan Dong
Delisi Food Co Ltd, seizing on a free trade
agreement as the mainland seeks new markets to satisfy its
rapidly growing appetite for meat.
In a statement, Australia's fourth-largest meat processor
said it sold 45 percent of the company to Shan Dong for A$145
million ($105 million), giving it access to the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange-listed rival's sales network which reaches some 700
million people.
The deal will be an early test of whether a free trade
agreement signed in June between Australia and China, its No. 1
export market, will drive up trade now worth over A$100 billion
annually. The FTA will over a decade cut import tariffs on
Australian beef completely, from up to 25 percent currently,
according to the Australian government.
"With the benefits from the FTA flowing to the Australian
beef industry, the opportunity to become a premium beef supplier
to China is one that we expect will bring enormous benefits, not
just to Bindaree but to Australia's broader beef industry," the
Australian firm's chief financial officer, James Roger, said in
the statement.
As China's middle class grows, its beef consumption is
expected to reach 8 million tonnes a year by 2020, from 7.25
million tonnes or 10 percent of global consumption currently,
Bindaree says.
In July, Bindaree, which processes 6,000 cattle per week
locally and has a small presence in Shanghai, sold an
undisclosed stake to meat marketing company Sanger Australia.
Then in September, the newly expanded company said it started
selling products on U.S.-listed Chinese online retailer JD.com
Inc, the first Australian meat producer to do so.
($1 = 1.3827 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)