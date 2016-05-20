BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 26
* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.