May 20 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 26

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Nzzu2H

