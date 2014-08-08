BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
Aug 8 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 51.7 percent y/y at 450.4 million yuan (73.17 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kNy9AS
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Govt plans to raise 4 trln yen from second share sale (Adds finance ministry comment in paragraph 8)