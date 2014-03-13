By Bernard Vaughan
| NEW YORK, March 13
that months before al Qaeda's 2001 hijacked jet attacks on the
that months before al Qaeda's 2001 hijacked jet attacks on the
World Trade Center and the Pentagon, he promised Osama bin Laden
he would be a spokesman for the group, an FBI agent testified on
Thursday in a U.S. court.
At Abu Ghaith's trial on terrorism charges, agent Michael
Butsch said he interviewed the suspect for several hours after
his arrest in February, 2013. Butsch said Abu Ghaith told him
then that bin Laden invited him in July 2001 to join al Qaeda.
Butsch said Abu Ghaith recalled that he told bin Laden he
was not a soldier, but a religious "scholar and an orator," and
agreed to serve as al Qaeda's spokesman. At the time, al Qaeda
was preparing to carry out the 9/11 attacks.
Abu Ghaith, a Kuwaiti cleric who later became a son-in-law
to bin Laden, is accused of conspiring to kill Americans.
Prosecutors say he was a key al Qaeda recruiter and
spokesman after the 9/11 attacks. They have shown jurors in Abu
Ghaith's trial videos from October 2001 in which Abu Ghaith
warned, "The storm of airplanes will not stop."
Lawyers for Abu Ghaith have said the government cannot prove
he was aware of any plots against the United States.
Abu Ghaith, 48, one of the highest-ranking al Qaeda-linked
figures to go on trial in the United States for crimes related
to the 9/11 attacks, faces life in prison if convicted. He has
pleaded not guilty.
His interrogation occurred aboard a Gulfstream jet bound for
New York soon after he was handed over to U.S. officials in
Jordan, according to court documents. Butsch, who led the
interrogation, said that Abu Ghaith waived his right to remain
silent and have a lawyer present. The agent said Abu Ghaith told
him, "You will hear things of al Qaeda that you never imagined."
Abu Ghaith's lawyers sought to suppress the statements made
on the plane, saying he cooperated "out of a combination of
disorientation, fear, isolation, fatigue and sensory
deprivation." But U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is
presiding over the trial, denied that request.
Butsch described the interrogation as "a respectful, relaxed
conversation," during which Abu Ghaith was allowed breaks to
pray and rest. The agent testified that over the roughly 14 hour
flight, Abu Ghaith said he traveled to Afghanistan a few months
before 9/11 because he was interested in the movements of
Islamic fighters and wanted to observe the Taliban's rule.
Butsch testified that Abu Ghaith said that after arriving in
Afghanistan, he was summoned to meet bin Laden, who had known of
Abu Ghaith and "took a liking to him," Butsch said.
While Abu Ghaith declined to join al Qaeda, he said he
agreed to a "mini-bayat," or partial pledge to bin Laden, which
involved recording propaganda videos, Butsch testified.
Butsch said Abu Ghaith told him that he crafted a speech on
Sept. 12 around bullet points bin Laden provided. Jurors viewed
the video in which Abu Ghaith said: "The American people must
know that they bear full responsibility" for the attacks.
Under questioning from Zoe Dolan, a lawyer for Abu Ghaith,
Butsch said he addressed Abu Ghaith as "Sheikh," a respectful
term, and at one point complimented him on his muscular biceps,
calling them "nice pipes."
"He said, 'I got that from doing a lot of push-ups,'" Butsch
said.
Dolan, who speaks Arabic, focused many of her questions on
the translation of Abu Ghaith's statements aboard the flight,
asking Butsch if he knew whether every word was interpreted
accurately. Butsch, who does not speak Arabic, said he did not
know.
"Do you know whether there's a word in Arabic that means
'mini,'"? Dolan asked, referring to the "mini-bayat" reference
and eliciting laughs from some in the courtroom.
"I don't know, ma'am," Butsch said.
Dolan sought to undermine the government's contention that
Abu Ghaith was a top-tier member of al Qaeda following 9/11.
"Didn't Suleiman Abu Ghaith tell you he was close to Osama
bin Laden, but not a member of al Qaeda?" she asked.
"He did, ma'am," Butsch said.
The case is U.S. v. Abu Ghayth, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 98-cr-01023.
(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan; Editing by David Gregorio)