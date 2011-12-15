KUALA LUMPUR Dec 15 The investment
banking arm of Malayan Banking Bhd and Bahrain's Gulf
International Bank have arranged an 8.5 billion Saudi
riyal($2.27 billion) Islamic financing facility for Saudi
Binladin Group Limited, the Malaysian bank said on Thursday.
Twelve banks participated in the facility including Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group
, Ahli United Bank B.S.C. and Emirates NBD
Bank PJSC, Maybank said in a statement.
The proceeds would be used to help finance the expansion of
King Abdulaziz International Airport, the third largest airport
in Saudi Arabia, it said.
