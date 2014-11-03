WASHINGTON Nov 3 Bio-Rad Laboratories will pay $55 million to end U.S. government investigations into whether it paid bribes to government officials in Russia and other countries, U.S. authorities said on Monday.

The company entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by recording fake payments in connection with sales in Russia.

The life sciences company also entered into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which said the company's subsidiaries made $7.5 million in improper payments to officials in Russia, Vietnam and Thailand in order to win business. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)