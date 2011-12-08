* Q4 EPS $0.37 vs est $0.35

* Rev up 20 pct at $151.2 mln vs est $149.8 mln

* Shares rise 12 pct

Dec 8 Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc's quarterly results beat market estimates as it served more patients, sending the company's shares up as much as 12 percent.

The full-service laboratory, which offers clinical tests to detect cancer, pregnancy and HIV, forecast a 15 percent rise in revenue and a 20 percent increase in the net income for 2012.

Fourth-quarter net income was $10.4 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with $8.5 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $151.2 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 35 cents a share, on revenue of $149.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The number of patients served during the quarter rose 19 percent to 1,822.

Shares of the company were up 7 percent at $13.27 on Nasdaq. They had touched a high of $13.99 earlier in the session.